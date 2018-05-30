DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a semi tractor-trailer and at least three other vehicles left the big rig on fire and all the eastbound lanes of Interstate-20 in southeast Dallas County shut down.

There were two separate crashes, both happening 8:15 a.m., near Bonnie View Road.

According to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Raul Reyna, the semi caught fire but the driver was able to get out. The 18-wheeler was carrying some type of cardboard material.

The crash also pushed an SUV off the highway and into a creek. First-responders had to free that driver from the vehicle.

Dallas Fire Rescue transported at least three people to local hospitals. Their conditions aren’t known.

The highway has been shut down for hours while the incident is investigated and crews work to clean up the scene.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say an overhead sign was knocked down and they have no estimate as to when the interstate will reopen.