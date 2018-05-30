ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A transgender student will be the first ever from Allen High School to have their adopted first name read during graduation on Friday.

The school district made an exception to a rule that only birth names of graduates can be read during the ceremony.

This decision comes only three days before the ceremony for 1,500 Allen High School seniors.

One of them is a transgender male who convinced the district with the help of a petition drive to make an exception to a rule about using birth names when graduates walk across the stage.

“I’m more excited than I was before. All the stress is gone,” said Jay Alfie.

The teenager had the grades and even the cap and gown photo but had to wait until three days before graduation for the school district to approve using the transgender student’s adopted first name which he’s had since beginning his transition from female to male as a freshman.

The Allen Independent School District announced Tuesday night that it would honor Alfie’s request to be called by his chosen male name rather than his birth name.

It’s the first time the district has made an exception that came after our news story over the weekend and 6,000 people signed a petition in support of the student.

The 18-year-old Allen High School senior has been in the process of legally changing his name since he began his transition.

The teenager had the grades and even the cap and gown photo but had to wait until three days before graduation for knowing what name would be called during the ceremony.

“Jjust shows how far I’ve come especially this year and to me knowing that I’m being called down by who I am just makes me feel better about myself,” said Alfie. “(It) makes me know that everything I’ve done and accomplished this year was worth it.”