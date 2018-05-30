Filed Under:Local TV, meet with families, President Donald Trump, Santa Fe High School, Texas, Texas School Shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be meeting with the families of the victims of a Texas school shooting during a visit to the state Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at the White House briefing Wednesday.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to the White House after arriving on Marine One on May 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Nashville, Tennesee to attend a campaign rally for Rep. Marsha Blackburn who is running for outgoing Sen. Bob Corker’s Senate seat. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed during the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18.

Shortly after the deadly shooting the president said, “To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High, we’re with you in this tragic hour and we’ll be with you forever… My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others.”

“Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe… May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded, and may God be with the victims and with the victims’ families.”

The president will be traveling to Houston and Dallas on Thursday.

Air Force One is scheduled to land at Dallas Love Field shortly before 4:00 p.m.

