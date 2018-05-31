  • CBS 11On Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  The Arlington Independent School District is trying to make sure students who rely on free breakfast and lunch at school during the school year, still get those meals during the summer.

The district is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which means meals will be provided to all children, ages 1 through 18, without charge at various schools.

school breakfast 1 92173998 Arlington ISD Offering Free Meals To Students This Summer

A student prepares her daily breakfast of Rice Krispies during a meal at school. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Breakfast and lunch will be provided weekdays starting June 7, 2018, through June 28, 2018, at various elementary schools.

Certain junior high sites will serve meals June 11, 2018, through June 27, 2018.

Various high schools will serve meals beginning June 11, 2018, and ending on different dates.

No registration is required for children to receive the free meals.

For more information, call 682-867-7880.

CLICK HERE for a list of the locations, days of operation, and the starting and ending times of meal service for each site for the Summer Food Service Program.

