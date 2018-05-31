  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:activated off DL, Adrian Beltre, MLB, Texas Rangers

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers activated third baseman Adrian Beltre off the 10-day disabled list before Thursday’s series finale against Seattle.

Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to clear a roster spot.

Beltre was placed on the disabled list May 15, two days after he aggravated a left hamstring injury he suffered in the first month of the season.

Beltre was off the DL only five days when he turned to try to get out a runner coming to third base and aggravated the injury.

gettyimages 952012502 e1527817809456 Beltre Is Back For Rangers!

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers  (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

Beltre said he was experiencing a similar feeling but in a different area of his hamstring.

The 39-year-old missed 12 games between April 24 and May 8. He is hitting .314 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 29 games this season.

The Rangers are currently 24-34 and in last place in the American League West division.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

