SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced a $1 million grant for recovery efforts at Santa Fe ISD, following a school shooting that killed 10 and injured 13.

The federal funds will be provided through the department’s Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) grant.

“No student, parent or educator should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many at Santa Fe High School and other schools throughout the country,” said Secretary DeVos. “This initial SERV grant will help to provide essential services that will aid in the healing and recovery process. Every day, the work of the Federal Commission on School Safety grows more urgent. We continue to focus on identifying proven ways to prevent violence and keep our students safe at school.”

On May 18, eight students and two teachers were killed after a student at Santa Fe High School opened fire. Thirteen others were injured.

The department says Project SERV provides “critical funding for school districts, colleges and universities that have experienced significant traumatic events and need resources to respond, recover and re-establish safe environments for students.”