A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches over a group of undocumented immigrants on February 23, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The body of a young Guatemalan woman who was shot dead last week by a U.S. border agent near Laredo has arrived in her home country.

Parents Lidia and Gilberto Gomez received the white coffin carrying their daughter Claudia Patricia Gomez on Thursday. They opened its cover partway to kiss and caress the glass pane in which she was encased.

They were taking the body later to her hometown of San Juan Ostuncalco, outside the western highland city of Quetzaltenango, for a wake and burial.

The 19-year-old Gomez died May 23 of a gunshot to the head in an incident that is still under investigation.

Relatives have asked for an investigation of the shooting death and the border agent involved.

