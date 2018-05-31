DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ever wonder what people pay to go to those private fundraisers with a president of the United States?

Well, CBS11 political reporter Jack Fink got hold of a “contributor form” for the fundraiser in Dallas on Thursday.

The cost of “An Evening with President Donald J. Trump” varies depending how much access donors want.

For instance, for a couple to have VIP dinner seating and take a photo with the president, the cost is $100,000. It’s $50,000 for a single person to enjoy the VIP dinner and meet Mr. Trump and get a photo with him.

A couple can attend the dinner for $50,000 but no VIP seating and no interaction with the president.

A single person can attend the dinner for $35,000.

If five figures is way too step, supporters can attend the after dinner reception only for $2,700.

In the coming months, President Trump is expected to attend similar fundraisers in strategic spots across the country to help get Republicans elected and re-elected in the mid-term elections in November.

President Trump began a trip to Texas in Houston Thursday by meeting privately with families of some of the 10 people killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting earlier this month.

Before this, Trump was most recently in the Lone Star State on May 4, when he attended the annual NRA convention.