FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Yellowjackets have created quite a buzz on the campus of Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth.

That’s because the AHHS Yellowjackets softball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

“It’s pretty awesome to be the first.” Sophomore Pitcher Jalee McDonald said at the team’s send off.

“If we bring back the state title, it’s going to be a really big thing,” Senior Infielder Ashleigh Sgambulluri said, summing up the season. “If we are going to do it, this is the year to do it.”

But it seems, Arlington Heights is playing for more than just school pride. It seems all of Cowtown is hoping the Yellowjackets bring home the state title.

“Of course, it would be a big boost for our program.” Head Coach Mike Townsend admitted before boarding the bus for Austin. “For the town of Fort Worth, (to prove) that we have great athletes, and we have great athletic teams.”