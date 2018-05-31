McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney ISD’s $70-million football stadium has a familiar problem.

The stadium, which is not quite finished, is cracking.

In a school board meeting earlier this week, district leaders acknowledged it found the cracking in concourses around the stadium back in January.

The three main areas of concern are the home concourse and visitors concourse and the concourse’s lower bowl wall.

MISD calls the cracks “greater than anticipated” and hired a company, Nelson Forensics, to study the cracks and recommend a solution.

Construction started in December 2016.

The stadium was scheduled to be complete for the start of the Fall 2018 football season.

It’s not yet clear if the cracks in the stadium will have an impact whether it will be able to open on time.

District leaders said they want this stadium to last for 50 years.

When Allen ISD built its $60 million stadium in 2012 it had to be closed a year and a half later due to extensive cracking.

It took more than a year to repair, finally reopening in time for the 2015 high school football season.

The district reached a settlement where the architect and construction company ended up paying for all of the repairs and revenue Allen ISD lost for having to close the stadium.