(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Karthik Nemmani, 14, of McKinney has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He is a student at Scoggins Middle School.

Karthik spelled the word “koinonia” correctly to become the champion late Thursday. He also spelled “haecceitas” correctly after seventh-grader Naysa Modi from Frisco, Texas, missed the word “Bewusstseinslage” in the final round.

The champion of the 93-year-old competition will receive more than $42,000 in cash and prizes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.