DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was the final day Thursday for a community corner store in downtown Denton.

The Blue Bag Market opened in August 2017 but the owner said he couldn’t make enough money to stay afloat.

On Thursday, customers like Andrew Ashton stopped by Blue Bag Market.

“I think it’s really unfortunate,” says Ashton. “It’s really a great idea. I’d never heard about anything like this because you just heard about the big grocery stores kind of monopolizing everything.”

For six days a week, owner Jacob Moses ran the corner store, selling grocery and convenience items – sharing stories and building friendships.

“I had customers come in who wouldn’t say a word,” explains Jacob Moses. “We’d gradually exchange names and start commenting on the weather. It was this beautiful progression of neighborliness that you don’t get in many storefronts these days.”

Moses says in hindsight, he would’ve gone into business with a partner. Offering ready-made food would’ve helped, too. But he doesn’t see the closing as a failure.

“Despite Blue Bag’s lack of monetary success, I’m very proud of what we’re able to do to contribute to the neighborliness of downtown Denton,” says Moses.

Moses isn’t sure if he wants to eventually open another store.

For now, he plans to find other ways to serve his community. He’s hosting a pizza party Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in the store for customers and the community, and then closing his doors.