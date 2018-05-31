  • CBS 11On Air

By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Blue Bag Market, denton, Local TV, neighborhood market, urban market

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was the final day Thursday for a community corner store in downtown Denton.

The Blue Bag Market opened in August 2017 but the owner said he couldn’t make enough money to stay afloat.

On Thursday, customers like Andrew Ashton stopped by Blue Bag Market.

“I think it’s really unfortunate,” says Ashton. “It’s really a great idea. I’d never heard about anything like this because you just heard about the big grocery stores kind of monopolizing everything.”

screen shot 2018 05 31 at 5 19 22 pm Neighborhood Store In Downtown Denton Doesnt Survive One Year

Blue Bag Market closing (Yona Gavino – CBS11)

For six days a week, owner Jacob Moses ran the corner store, selling grocery and convenience items – sharing stories and building friendships.

“I had customers come in who wouldn’t say a word,” explains Jacob Moses. “We’d gradually exchange names and start commenting on the weather. It was this beautiful progression of neighborliness that you don’t get in many storefronts these days.”

Moses says in hindsight, he would’ve gone into business with a partner. Offering ready-made food would’ve helped, too. But he doesn’t see the closing as a failure.

“Despite Blue Bag’s lack of monetary success, I’m very proud of what we’re able to do to contribute to the neighborliness of downtown Denton,” says Moses.

screen shot 2018 05 31 at 5 19 34 pm Neighborhood Store In Downtown Denton Doesnt Survive One Year

Blue Bag Market closing (Yona Gavino – CBS11)

Moses isn’t sure if he wants to eventually open another store.

For now, he plans to find other ways to serve his community. He’s hosting a pizza party Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in the store for customers and the community, and then closing his doors.

