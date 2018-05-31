DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A sweet treat awaits visitors in downtown Dallas, but not for long. It’s called The Sweet Tooth Hotel, and it’s a shrine to sugar that’s taking social media by storm.

It’s easy to get lost in the whimsical world, where every room is a shrine to mouth-watering treats.

“I like all the candy,” said seven-year-old Galilee Ramirez.

But here’s the icing on the cake: The Sweet Tooth Hotel is more than an Instagram-worthy pop-up. Co-founder Jencey Keeton says she and her husband launched it as a platform for local artists.

“We really wanted to collaborate with the team and get this out there and create something fun for Dallas. And we have been pleasantly surprised,” said Keeton.

The crowds have come for the sugar rush since opening day on May 18. Now, they’re nearly sold out, as fans admire the ring-pop cactus in the Sunset Lounge, the ice cream and cupcake-coiffed models in the Sprinkle Spa, and the voice-activated cotton candy in the Rainbow Confection.

“I like the big donut bathroom. I’d take that vanity,” said visitor Denise Najera.

“I like seeing people come in and experience art,” said visitor Raul Najera. “It’s good that they’re reaching out to people who have a sweet tooth. Maybe they’ll reach people who wouldn’t otherwise go to see artwork.”

It’s a pretend hotel full of real surprises – meant for candy lovers, art lovers and everyone in between.

“So you can be six or you can be 60,” said Keeton. “It’s really for people who want to experience art, have fun and have some joy.”

The Sweet Tooth Hotel is set to go until June 30, but that date may be extended by popular demand.