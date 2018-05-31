NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Find your rod and reel. This Saturday, June 2, is the only day all year where anyone can fish for free on any public waterway in Texas, without a license.

The annual Free Fishing Day also kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week, promoting recreational boating and fishing.

While the state, and water districts want you to come out and have fun, they’re also depending on it. Licenses and permits make up more than half of the biggest part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department budget. Last year, anglers bought more than two-million licenses and permits, bringing in more than $57 million dollars.

That money, combined with federal reimbursement to the state, supports wildlife management, conservation research and fish hatcheries.

The number of licenses sold is growing, but slowly, about one and a half to two-percent a year.