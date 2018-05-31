  • CBS 11On Air

H‑E‑B, Ice Cream, Recall

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The H-E-B grocery chain has issued a voluntary recall for some ice cream distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico because of concerns about metal possibly being in the products.

San Antonio-based H-E-B announced the recall for certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets.

ice cream 75092519 Texas Based H E B Grocer Recalls Some Ice Cream Treats

(credit: David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

H-E-B says broken metal was discovered in processing equipment during routine maintenance. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves 19 products, ranging from single quarts to 4.5 quarts. Most recalled items have best-by-use dates of June 2019.

H-E-B says all recalled products have been removed from store shelves. There are seven H-E-B store locations in North Texas.

Customers who purchased the recalled items can return the products to the store for a full refund, or contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

