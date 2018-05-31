Filed Under:Local TV, Loss Prevention Officer, Rowlett Police, shoplifting, Surveillance Video, Target, theft suspect

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police are looking for a women they say stole items from the Target at 4701 Lakeview Parkway and attacked the loss prevention officer who approached her.

Police said the officer was injured when the suspect attacked and bit the officer around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30.

The wanted woman was wearing a light purple hat, white tank top, blue jeans and white sandals at the time.

The suspect drove away in a black Ford Expedition with “Greek Letter” front plate.

asuspect10 Police: Theft Suspect Attacks, Bites Loss Prevention Officer

Rowlett Target robbery suspect (surveillance)

The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Any information can be forwarded to Detective B. McKenzie at 972-412-6211 or bmckenzie@rowlett.com.

