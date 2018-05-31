LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the film “Top Gun.”

The actor on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet.

The photo includes the phrase “feel the need.” In the original movie, Cruise’s character talks about how he feels the need for speed.

The original film, set at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, was released on May 16, 1986 and also starred Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Tom Skerritt and Meg Ryan. So far there’s been no word on who will co-star in the new film.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for release in July 2019.

