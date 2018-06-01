  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:failure to stop and render aid, Hit and Run, Jacqueline Christina Fisher, Toyota 4Runner
Jacqueline Christina Fisher, 31 (photo credit: Carrollton City Jail)

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have charged a woman with Failure to Stop and Render Aid for a March hit and run accident that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Jacqueline Christina Fisher, 31, of Carrollton turned herself in to the Carrollton City Jail on Monday, March 28, 2018 and was released the same day on $50,000 bond.

Fisher is charged in connection with a crash in the 4000 block of Marsh Lane shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Carrollton Police and Fire Rescue were called to the scene by passersby who saw a critically injured man lying in the southbound lanes. The victim, a 25-year-old Dallas man, survived and has moved out of state to continue his recovery.

Investigators found evidence at the scene, which eventually led them to Fisher and her vehicle, a gray Toyota 4Runner.

 

 

