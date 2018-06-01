DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are trading in their badges and guns today for aprons and chef hats. The short-term “career change” is happening while they host a fundraiser for two of their officers and a civilian loss prevention officer.

Members of the police department will fire up the barbecue pit in support of Dallas police Officers Crystal Almeida and Joey Arvizu and Home Depot security guard Scott Painter.

Officer Almeida is out of the hospital, but in rehab, recovering from the April shooting at a Home Depot store that took the life of her partner, and left Mr. Painter with critical injuries. The store shooting happened less than a week after Officer Arvizu suffered a brain injury while boxing in preparation for a charity event. Arvizu returned to light desk duty last month, but all three face challenges as they try to return normal life.

Once again their fellow officers are stepping up to try and help with some of those burdens. “We’re going to have great food and great music,” said DPD Deputy Chief Avery Moore. “We’re going to do some raffles. We’re going to do some silent auctions. The goal is to gain and gather as much money as we can to give to the officers.”

There was an outpouring of support immediately after the Home Depot shooting and today is another opportunity for the public to step in and assist those who help others everyday… just bring your appetite and your wallet.

Officers will be at the Northeast Substation serving up barbecue in exchange for donations and since they solicited donations for all of the food to cook and prepare, every cent of the money raised will be evenly divided between Almeida, Arvizu and Painter.

“It’s almost a cliché that we are a family, however for officers it’s true,” said Moore. “We count on each other more than anybody else and this is something that we’re happy to do, but at the same time we hate to have to do it, because usually it’s because of a tragedy.”

The Northeast Substation is located at 9915 East Northwest Highway. In addition to the food there will be raffles and a silent auction. Anyone making a donation will get a plate of barbeque and while there is no minimum amount required police are hoping everyone will be generous.

The barbeque fundraiser starts at 11:00am and runs until to 8:00pm.