By Ken Molestina
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the most well-known names and faces in professional sports is going undercover for a special cause — to give back to his community here in North Texas. Deion Sanders spoke with CBS11 ahead of the show to talk about the experience where he had to take on a full disguise to meet youth coaches and the less fortunate in Dallas and Cedar Hill.

screen shot 2018 06 01 at 5 37 46 pm Deion Sanders Stars On Undercover Boss

Deion Sanders (CBS11)

NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders – Mr. ”PrimeTime” himself stars in Friday’s episode of Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition. For that, he ditched all that for a new look and persona to pose as Willie Caple, an older gentlemen looking to start coaching in the Dallas area. “I already have a big nose, but Willy had a huge nose. It probably took several hours to sit in that chair and get everything done. The eyes and the cheeks.”

Oh, and by the way, he is also sporting a new look in real life with newly restored hair. “I’m back as you can see. I think I’m about a year away from the curl,” he said pointing to his hair. The company, Restore, that “grew” his hair is opening an office in Dallas this month.

He says one particular young man he met changed his life with his story of perseverance, “he is living up under this bridge up on 75 and they had to chase him away,” he said. “And, he is still trying to get an education. Man that floored me!” He says Friday’s episode proves that in life we all just need a hand up sometimes.

Undercover Boss: Celebrity edition airs Friday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m. right here on CBS11.

