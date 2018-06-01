McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The two firms responsible for building McKinney ISD’s $70 million football stadium are reassuring the district and public after cracks were found in the concrete.

During a specially called board meeting this week, McKinney ISD administrators revealed there was more cracking than they anticipated.

Manhattan Construction and the architectural firm Stantec vow to deliver a well-built stadium and say they will do whatever it takes to resolve any issues.

Still, news of the cracks concerned Jack Seagle, a McKinney ISD taxpayer and parent. “Is something going to happen that turns up on the news later because of malfunctioning work?”

McKinney ISD says a third-party, Nelson Forensics of Plano, is now investigating cracks in the concrete at its stadium, which were first discovered by the district’s employees in January.

At the board meeting, administrators showed school board members photos of the cracks in the home and visitor concourses and in the lower bowl wall.

No word what’s causing the problem but Cheng Yu, a civil construction engineering professor at UNT in Denton says it’s a good thing the discovery came before the stadium opens to the public. “Detection of the cracks definitely will help prevent further damages.”

It was several years ago that the Allen ISD’s $60 million football stadium nearby also sustained cracks.

The district determined it was a design flaw — and didn’t have to pay the $10 million it cost to fix.

As for McKinney’s stadium, the Manhattan Construction firm said in a statement, “Manhattan is committed to quality construction, and we are working with the McKinney ISD and engineers to determine the cause of the cracks and recommendations…”

Both Manhanttan and Stantec, the architectural firm have agreed to pay for any fixes.

Seagle says, “It shouldn’t cost us any more. Once we’ve already paid for it, we’ve already paid for it, right?”

No word on how the cracks will impact the opening of the stadium for the new school year.

The superintendent though did hint that there may be a delay during the board meeting.

The district says it will update the public on the construction at the board meeting June 26.