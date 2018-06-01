McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Several police officers were called to McKinney North High School before the lunch hour after reports of a shooting.
Officials say a student was found dead a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A CBS 11 News source said the student fired the weapon while in a bathroom and died from a gunshot wound to the head.
After the shooting the school was placed on lockdown.
Students were taken to McKinney Boyd High School where parents could pick them up if they chose. Students who drove their own vehicles to school were checked out and allowed to leave campus immediately. Normal school bus routes were scheduled to run as normal this afternoon.
No other students are believed to be involved in the incident and there were no other injuries reported.
Police say the scene is secure.
Thoughts and prayers are not working. This is terrible.