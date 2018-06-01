DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As the temperatures heat up more and more people are heading to the pool to cool off, but firefighters at one station thought it was kind of strange when they got a rescue call — for a cow.

First-responders from the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department, in Maryland, were sent to a nearby home Tuesday night where they were told a cow had fallen into the swimming pool.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer McKee says makeshift steps made from cinder blocks were assembled to move the cow out of the pool. The tricky plank walk took about an hour and a half.

After coming out of the pool, the cow was unable to stand on her own, so firefighters built a harness out of a fire hose and lifted her with a tractor.

The cow was moved to a pasture and is expected to fully recover from the dip.

