FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Nineteen-year-old Fort Worth native Logan Tinley is setting out to break a world record all in the name of charity.

The Vanderbilt University student and young aviator is trying to become the youngest American to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine propeller plane.

He’s doing it raise awareness and money for the fight against childhood cancers.

“It all kind of started with some family friends the Lassiters. Their son was diagnosed with a brain tumor,” said Tinley.

His little buddy, Ethan is doing much better these days thanks to treatment according to Tinley.

“But I just remember sitting down and thinking to myself about the kids who could not get good treatment,” he said.

Now Tinley is hoping his journey around the world will help raise half-a-million dollars to help fight pediatric cancers.

“People don’t really think about it too much but it’s definitely much easier than most people think to make a difference. Whether it’s doing something crazy like this or volunteering somewhere.”

His first leg of the trip is already under way. The first stop will be in Canada.

Tinley says he hopes to be back home by June 28.

If you would like to donate to his efforts and learn more about the journey, click here.