MERIDEN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway patrol says a Texas man died when his motorcycle hit a deer in northeast Kansas.

The patrol says 41-year-old Robert Allen Nelson, of Dallas, died early Friday on Kansas 4 just north of Meriden.

He was alone riding a 1981 Honda motorcycle northbound when the deer entered the roadway and collided with the motorcycle. The patrol says Nelson struck the deer and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The patrol says Nelson was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.

