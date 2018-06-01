A deer wanders on the road in an area burnt in wildfires, October 12, 2017, in the hills above Santa Rosa, California. Hundreds of people are still missing in massive wildfires which have swept through California killing at least 26 people and damaging thousands of homes, businesses and other buildings. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

MERIDEN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway patrol says a Texas man died when his motorcycle hit a deer in northeast Kansas.

The patrol says 41-year-old Robert Allen Nelson, of Dallas, died early Friday on Kansas 4 just north of Meriden.

He was alone riding a 1981 Honda motorcycle northbound when the deer entered the roadway and collided with the motorcycle. The patrol says Nelson struck the deer and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The patrol says Nelson was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.