FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted Hung Son Nguyen, also known as “Billy” Son Nguyen, for a March 2018 rampage in Grand Prairie that resulted in the first domestic violence murder in Tarrant County this year.

Nguyen was indicted on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault and arson.

Nguyen’s path of destruction began at the home of his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Grand Prairie resident Chi Pham, according to the Tarrant County DA’s office.

After stabbing Pham multiple times, Nguyen set the house on fire and drove to the nail salon where he and Pham had been co-workers. Once he reached the salon, he set his car on fire in the parking lot and then attacked another coworker, dousing her with gasoline and attempting to set her on fire.

When the lighter failed to ignite, he took out a gun and attempted to shoot the female, but the gun would not fire.

A good Samaritan with a concealed handgun license heard the disturbance and held Nguyen at gunpoint until police arrived.

Emergency personnel were able to connect the incident at the nail salon to the fire at Pham’s house, where her body was discovered. The female coworker was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and then released.

