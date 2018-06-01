YOAKUM (AP) – A Texas meatpacker is recalling more than nine tons of smoked sausage over possible contamination by soft plastic in its second recall in a month. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced the latest recall by Eddy Packing Co. of Yoakum.

The company on May 4 recalled nearly 25 tons of smoked sausage due to possible plastic contamination.

The latest recall involves items produced March 14 for Texas businesses. The 10-pound cases of Carl’s Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage with a Stick have lot code 8073, case code PS9319, a sell-by date of March 14, 2019 and USDA marker EST 4800.

Eddy Packing received a customer complaint about soft, green plastic material in a product. Officials have no reports of anyone getting sick.

The smoked sausage should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

