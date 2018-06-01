SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Heightened security measures will be in place for the graduation ceremony at a Texas high school where a gunman fatally shot eight students and two teachers just two weeks ago.

The Santa Fe Independent School District hasn’t elaborated on the added security for Friday’s graduation at Santa Fe High School. Officials say media won’t be allowed on district grounds during the ceremony at the school’s football stadium, but that the event will be livestreamed online.

The attack happened on May 18 and students just returned to classes at the Houston-area school on May 29. There were counselors available for students, teachers and staff. There was also a two-hour assembly honoring the those killed.

The graduation ceremony comes a day after President Donald Trump met privately with families of the victims and others near Houston.

A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.

