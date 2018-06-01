THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Colony Police officers were hurt Thursday night when their cruiser was hit and rolled on the State Highway 121 service road.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes at Plano Parkway.

According to police, two officers were in the squad car, which was running to another call with lights and sirens.

When they entered the intersection at Plano Parkway, they were struck.

Neither officer was seriously hurt, but both were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the car was also not badly hurt and was taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word if the car’s driver would face charges. The names of the officers and the driver have not been released.

The State Highway 121 service road was shut down for several hours while police investigated.