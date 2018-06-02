FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy died early Saturday morning after he was found with a gunshot wound on a roadway in Fort Worth, police say.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of North Beach Street where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 16-year-old Nathan Rubio. His death has been ruled a homicide.