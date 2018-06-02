DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman told police Saturday she shot and killed her husband because he was beating the family cat.

Neighbors in northeast Dallas said the couple and their two teenage sons just moved into a duplex a few months ago. Those neighbors woke up Saturday to several police cars parked along the street.

Residents in the area said the family mostly kept to themselves, but their cat recently went missing. The wife posted signs in search of the cat, and it was eventually returned.

On Saturday, she told police she shot her husband because he was beating the cat. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“A man got shot over a cat? It’s kind of crazy. It’s unbelievable. A man loses his life over a cat. I mean, people love their pets, but it ain’t that serious… to die for a cat,” said neighbor Carl Phillips.

The woman was arrested for murder and is waiting to be booked into jail. Her name has not been released.