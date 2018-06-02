DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman told detectives Saturday she shot and killed her husband because he was beating the family cat, police say.
Neighbors in northeast Dallas said the couple and their two teenage sons just moved into a duplex a few months ago. Those neighbors woke up Saturday to several police cars parked along the street.
Residents in the area said the family mostly kept to themselves, but their cat recently went missing. The wife posted signs in search of the cat, and it was eventually returned.
On Saturday, 47-year-old Mary Harrison told police she shot her husband, 49-year-old Dexter Harrison, because he was beating the cat. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“A man got shot over a cat? It’s kind of crazy. It’s unbelievable. A man loses his life over a cat. I mean, people love their pets, but it ain’t that serious… to die for a cat,” said neighbor Carl Phillips.
She was arrested for murder and booked into Lew Sterrett Jail.
If he was beating her and her sons as well, she should have sought help to get out. Murder is never the answer.
BS. I would have shot the POS myself. Animal abusers are sickos
So you just take the word of a murderer? That explains a lot about everything that is wrong with this country.
Why would a 49 yr old beat a cat? The man is no longer around to defend himself.
The cat would disagree…
I am agree i have done the same
she;s also a prostitute so that might have something to do with the dead cat and murder.she’s a heavy opiate user as all of her friends…
Jack…it makes no difference whether what you allege is true or not. A person who cruelly beats an animal will fortunately no longer be able to abuse anyone, whether human, canine, equine or feline…a good thing.
I ran a background check on this woman. No criminal record for anything except a traffic violation.
Hey @snowdenassange—- Do you know her — obviously not!!!! she is not a prostitute or a drug user. It is morons like you that speak and pass judgement without knowing what you are talking about.
It wouldn’t be surprising if we found out he was beating her and their sons as well.
So, what happened to the cat? Did it survive?
One of the actions that will eventually lead this individual to prison (fire, hitting little children and bullying of animals)
That guy must have been beyond scary.
Can you imagine watching a man beat a cat? I bet the children saw it too.
Better off dead, I say.
i agree! A person that beats a cat is deeply disturbed and doing all kinds of horrible other things
Funny how you freaks are just fine with murdering someone for “beating” the cat, yet for all we know, he might have just swatted it off the kitchen counter. I bet you’re the same bunch that shrieks about legal gun ownership and anyone you disagree with being “Nazis”.
so is the cat ok??
Hate these stories that lead you to think this was all because of a cat. You kill because you think you will be killed if you don’t. God knows all secrets to everyone. Every single thing you do is recorded. I pray that the truth comes out.
Hooray for that woman!! She should have first just disabled that jerk and made him eat from the cat’s litter box for a week…then dissolved his body in acid in the bathtub. Then file a report: ‘BooHoo…he’s gone misssing’. If I was on the jury at her trial, i’d vote NOT GUILTY no matter what contrary ‘evidence’ was presented. The most important concern of mine is that the cat is OK. And that it gets the last laugh knowing the cat-beater got what he deserved. The same should happen to ANY abuser of an animal.
He dug his own grave. Beating a helpless, defenseless animal and beloved part of the family, no way…. Set her free. It’s horrible what he did, and she and her children would have been traumatized for life and are because of him. Mom stuck up for one of her babies, that’s what dogs and cats are, babies. Let her go – and animal abusers beware.
That was the only way she could stop him.
I am GLAD that Carl Phillips (the neighbor) is NOT my neighbor! I don’t want to be around ANYONE who thinks that beating a helpless animal is EVER an option for a human!
I married an animal lover; wouldn’t have married anyone else! But, if a VILE BULLY touched any animal of mine, or any animal in my presence, they would have HECK to pay! I would clobber them with any blunt object I could get my hands on.
Not really much of a story unless an AR-15 was used.
I’m sure that soon it will be revealed that she used an “assault” pistol with the extended “assault” magazine and military ” assault” bullets…. Democrats will be all over it with the usual demands that “something” be done right now!….they’ll be on it even faster if it turns out the cat is black and might have been “oppressed” by the husband…
They’ll then liberate the cat to a PETA shelter to be humanely euthanized, claiming they were doing what’s best for the animal… Then they’ll make the cat a hero and symbol at election time with a slogan like “black cat lives matter”…
What a CATastrophe!
This is a pure and simple “Stand your Ground” case.
she may have been using the cat as an excuse, there was probably more going on than shes telling. maybe he was having an affair or he was abusing her or the kids or a money situation was happening. if it was because of the cat, well she shouldve called the cops on him for that.
She likely won’t get any severe punishment because of typical sex-based legal favoritism.
I’m with her, I’d kill someone over my cat. Really. Honestly. Mommacat will kill you.
Sounds like a good shoot to me.
If someone hit my dog, I’d rip their arm off…beat them into a coma with it…shove their arm up their own azz…then reach down their throat and shake their hand.
This woman simply skipped all the foreplay and converted him into mulch.
Good for her. She should have tortured him first.
After the immense immorality of Iraq, the regular citizen feels terrified, its own self at the mercy of “the elements” that his door can be kicked open at 3am, his wife raped, his children tortured and his possessions looted; this inevitably leads to paranoia, schizophrenia and aloofness; amorality is a small byproduct of these. That an individual, walking among us, can prefer an animal to a human, it is a manifestation of the detachment that immorality conveys.
We must search in our society, the cause for this consequences before society explodes, and I think we are still on time to expunge this cancer from Humanity. And for The Cancer to come to their senses and join Humanity.
If true, she should be sentenced to six months of cat care at the closest shelter. Also a $50.00 fine. You can’t let a killing go unpunished.
the fact that a gun was used is the problem, doesnt have to be an ar-15. more murders happen with semi auto pistols and revolvers than ar-15’s.
Dollars to doughnuts: 1.) She is a Democrat. 2.) She belongs to PETA. 3.) She is nuts. (But I repeat myself…)
And no, I’m NOT defending what the dude did. Anyway, anyone who knows anything about cats knows that this sort of treatment is GUARANTEED to fail…
I’m a cat lover, have two…but killing a human being over a cat is beyond disturbing as are many of these comments…
i would shoot anyone harming an animal or child! no if’s, and’s, or but’s!