Filed Under:Cat, Dallas, Murder, Northeast Dallas, Pet Abuse

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman told detectives Saturday she shot and killed her husband because he was beating the family cat, police say.

Neighbors in northeast Dallas said the couple and their two teenage sons just moved into a duplex a few months ago. Those neighbors woke up Saturday to several police cars parked along the street.

Residents in the area said the family mostly kept to themselves, but their cat recently went missing. The wife posted signs in search of the cat, and it was eventually returned.

On Saturday, 47-year-old Mary Harrison told police she shot her husband, 49-year-old Dexter Harrison, because he was beating the cat. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

mary Woman Admits To Shooting, Killing Husband For Beating Family Cat

Mary Harrison (Dallas PD)

“A man got shot over a cat? It’s kind of crazy. It’s unbelievable. A man loses his life over a cat. I mean, people love their pets, but it ain’t that serious… to die for a cat,” said neighbor Carl Phillips.

She was arrested for murder and booked into Lew Sterrett Jail.

Comments (105)
  1. Chris Heller says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    If he was beating her and her sons as well, she should have sought help to get out. Murder is never the answer.

    Reply Report comment
    1. John Dendy says:
      June 4, 2018 at 7:07 am

      BS. I would have shot the POS myself. Animal abusers are sickos

      Reply Report comment
      1. anchoredwife says:
        June 4, 2018 at 12:00 pm

        So you just take the word of a murderer? That explains a lot about everything that is wrong with this country.

    2. Ant Nee says:
      June 4, 2018 at 7:15 am

      Why would a 49 yr old beat a cat? The man is no longer around to defend himself.

      Reply Report comment
    3. Lewis Abahazy says:
      June 4, 2018 at 11:13 am

      The cat would disagree…

      Reply Report comment
  2. Lene Hansen says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I am agree i have done the same

    Reply Report comment
  3. jack lin (@snowdenassange) says:
    June 3, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    she;s also a prostitute so that might have something to do with the dead cat and murder.she’s a heavy opiate user as all of her friends…

    Reply Report comment
    1. Christine Craft says:
      June 3, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Jack…it makes no difference whether what you allege is true or not. A person who cruelly beats an animal will fortunately no longer be able to abuse anyone, whether human, canine, equine or feline…a good thing.

      Reply Report comment
    2. Ilsa Faust (@faust_ilsa) says:
      June 3, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      I ran a background check on this woman. No criminal record for anything except a traffic violation.

      Reply Report comment
    3. @cruisin101 (@cruisin1011) says:
      June 4, 2018 at 9:52 am

      Hey @snowdenassange—- Do you know her — obviously not!!!! she is not a prostitute or a drug user. It is morons like you that speak and pass judgement without knowing what you are talking about.

      Reply Report comment
  4. Laura Troy says:
    June 3, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    It wouldn’t be surprising if we found out he was beating her and their sons as well.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Douglas Reeve says:
    June 3, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    So, what happened to the cat? Did it survive?

    Reply Report comment
  6. Sirius Ashley says:
    June 3, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    One of the actions that will eventually lead this individual to prison (fire, hitting little children and bullying of animals)

    Reply Report comment
  7. Sally Eckhoff (@SallyEckhoff) says:
    June 3, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    That guy must have been beyond scary.
    Can you imagine watching a man beat a cat? I bet the children saw it too.
    Better off dead, I say.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Gretchen Albert-Stewart says:
      June 4, 2018 at 6:44 am

      i agree! A person that beats a cat is deeply disturbed and doing all kinds of horrible other things

      Reply Report comment
  8. Jason Watson says:
    June 3, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Funny how you freaks are just fine with murdering someone for “beating” the cat, yet for all we know, he might have just swatted it off the kitchen counter. I bet you’re the same bunch that shrieks about legal gun ownership and anyone you disagree with being “Nazis”.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Ninjakitty (@kelisw) says:
    June 3, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    so is the cat ok??

    Reply Report comment
  10. Lar Jam says:
    June 3, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Hate these stories that lead you to think this was all because of a cat. You kill because you think you will be killed if you don’t. God knows all secrets to everyone. Every single thing you do is recorded. I pray that the truth comes out.

    Reply Report comment
  11. Roger Steven (@RogerSt68208761) says:
    June 3, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Hooray for that woman!! She should have first just disabled that jerk and made him eat from the cat’s litter box for a week…then dissolved his body in acid in the bathtub. Then file a report: ‘BooHoo…he’s gone misssing’. If I was on the jury at her trial, i’d vote NOT GUILTY no matter what contrary ‘evidence’ was presented. The most important concern of mine is that the cat is OK. And that it gets the last laugh knowing the cat-beater got what he deserved. The same should happen to ANY abuser of an animal.

    Reply Report comment
  12. Blacknest Copen (@mmacknze) says:
    June 3, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    He dug his own grave. Beating a helpless, defenseless animal and beloved part of the family, no way…. Set her free. It’s horrible what he did, and she and her children would have been traumatized for life and are because of him. Mom stuck up for one of her babies, that’s what dogs and cats are, babies. Let her go – and animal abusers beware.

    Reply Report comment
  13. Emucat Jones says:
    June 3, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    That was the only way she could stop him.

    Reply Report comment
  14. stgeorgeschapel says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    I am GLAD that Carl Phillips (the neighbor) is NOT my neighbor! I don’t want to be around ANYONE who thinks that beating a helpless animal is EVER an option for a human!

    I married an animal lover; wouldn’t have married anyone else! But, if a VILE BULLY touched any animal of mine, or any animal in my presence, they would have HECK to pay! I would clobber them with any blunt object I could get my hands on.

    Reply Report comment
  15. David Gouge says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Not really much of a story unless an AR-15 was used.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Eric Liscom says:
      June 4, 2018 at 8:37 am

      I’m sure that soon it will be revealed that she used an “assault” pistol with the extended “assault” magazine and military ” assault” bullets…. Democrats will be all over it with the usual demands that “something” be done right now!….they’ll be on it even faster if it turns out the cat is black and might have been “oppressed” by the husband…
      They’ll then liberate the cat to a PETA shelter to be humanely euthanized, claiming they were doing what’s best for the animal… Then they’ll make the cat a hero and symbol at election time with a slogan like “black cat lives matter”…

      Reply Report comment
  16. NetNinja (@NetNinja01) says:
    June 3, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    What a CATastrophe!

    Reply Report comment
  17. Bolan Hoffbauer (@WipeThPrintsOff) says:
    June 4, 2018 at 12:18 am

    This is a pure and simple “Stand your Ground” case.

    Reply Report comment
  18. Michael Schneider says:
    June 4, 2018 at 2:10 am

    she may have been using the cat as an excuse, there was probably more going on than shes telling. maybe he was having an affair or he was abusing her or the kids or a money situation was happening. if it was because of the cat, well she shouldve called the cops on him for that.

    Reply Report comment
  19. BBB (@billybobblugg) says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:12 am

    She likely won’t get any severe punishment because of typical sex-based legal favoritism.

    Reply Report comment
  20. Toyya Braskey says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:19 am

    I’m with her, I’d kill someone over my cat. Really. Honestly. Mommacat will kill you.

    Reply Report comment
  21. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Sounds like a good shoot to me.

    If someone hit my dog, I’d rip their arm off…beat them into a coma with it…shove their arm up their own azz…then reach down their throat and shake their hand.

    This woman simply skipped all the foreplay and converted him into mulch.

    Reply Report comment
  22. Christopher Boylan says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Good for her. She should have tortured him first.

    Reply Report comment
  23. Little Tony says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:18 am

    After the immense immorality of Iraq, the regular citizen feels terrified, its own self at the mercy of “the elements” that his door can be kicked open at 3am, his wife raped, his children tortured and his possessions looted; this inevitably leads to paranoia, schizophrenia and aloofness; amorality is a small byproduct of these. That an individual, walking among us, can prefer an animal to a human, it is a manifestation of the detachment that immorality conveys.
    We must search in our society, the cause for this consequences before society explodes, and I think we are still on time to expunge this cancer from Humanity. And for The Cancer to come to their senses and join Humanity.

    Reply Report comment
  24. Van Parham says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:22 am

    If true, she should be sentenced to six months of cat care at the closest shelter. Also a $50.00 fine. You can’t let a killing go unpunished.

    Reply Report comment
  25. Michael Schneider says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:44 am

    the fact that a gun was used is the problem, doesnt have to be an ar-15. more murders happen with semi auto pistols and revolvers than ar-15’s.

    Reply Report comment
  26. Alan Whitney says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Dollars to doughnuts: 1.) She is a Democrat. 2.) She belongs to PETA. 3.) She is nuts. (But I repeat myself…)

    And no, I’m NOT defending what the dude did. Anyway, anyone who knows anything about cats knows that this sort of treatment is GUARANTEED to fail…

    Reply Report comment
  27. Dave Thrush says:
    June 4, 2018 at 11:30 am

    I’m a cat lover, have two…but killing a human being over a cat is beyond disturbing as are many of these comments…

    Reply Report comment
  28. Terri Lyn Claypoole says:
    June 4, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    i would shoot anyone harming an animal or child! no if’s, and’s, or but’s!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s