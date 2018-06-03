FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Forney softball team returned home Sunday after winning its first-ever state championship. It was a season dedicated to a young player who lost her life.

They arrived at the team’s ballpark with medals around their necks and a 5A State title sitting on the bleachers.

The girls dedicated this season to Emily Galiano, who died in 2017 in a car crash.

The tragedy rocked the school and town, but her teammates rallied around her memory, including her twin sister, Madison.

“It’s been a year, and we still fight for her. We play for her. And it’s just… we want her name to live on. Our softball team is just one big family. And we all fight for our sister,” said Madison Galiano.

Forney beat Richmond Foster 4-1 in Austin on Saturday.

It was biggest softball win in school history and the end of an emotional journey for the team.