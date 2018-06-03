GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A four-year-old girl drowned Sunday in a pool at an apartment complex in Garland.

Police say the incident happened at the Meadow Creek apartments in the 500 block of Tacoma Drive at around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the parents of the child had been at the pool and reported their daughter missing. She was found to be inside the pool without a flotation device when the family lost sight of her.

Police say because the pool was so murky, the four-year-old could not be seen under the water.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Investigators believe the death is accidental.