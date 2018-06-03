BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a Southlake woman said someone shot out her car window while she drove through Bedford.

Robyn Zier said she was in Bedford running errands last week at around 2:30 p.m. when the shot rang out. She has no idea who did it or where it came from.

Zier said she found a BB that shattered her rear cargo window during cleanup. She was sitting at a stoplight on the service road at Central and Highway 183 in Bedford when she suddenly hear the loud band.

The window of her Escalade was cracked. Bits of broken glass scattered everywhere.

Bedford police are investigating this one reported case at this time. Zier said she’s concerned there could be more.

“If anyone has a similar experience or knows anyone who’s out shooting BB’s at cars and or people, please speak up. Before something bad happens,” said Zier.

Police said they don’t have any information on a suspect at this time. They are looking for surveillance video that could lead to any clues in the case.