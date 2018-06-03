  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:McKinney North High School, suicide, vigil

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of people showed up Sunday to McKinney North High School to unite a community in mourning. A vigil was held on the campus for a student who brought a gun to the school last Friday and took his own life.

On Friday, McKinney police said a student was found in an empty room at the school with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Some of the students put together Sunday’s event to start the healing process before returning to class Monday.

“There is good in the world, and we need to start focusing on that more… instead of the negative,” one speaker said.

More security guards will be at the school on Monday. This is the school’s last week before classes are let out for summer vacation.

Grief counselors will also be on campus.

