GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Disturbing new revelations about a swimming pool at a Garland apartment complex where 4-year-old Mariah Anthony drowned on Sunday.

The City of Garland says the water was so cloudy, the child couldn’t be seen underneath and the Meadow Creek apartment complex failed to conduct a required test that should have closed the pool.

The pool is closed now.

The city says maintenance workers admitted the water in the pool was cloudy Sunday but didn’t conduct mandatory testing because they say it was too crowded.

On Monday, City of Garland health inspectors tested the water in the pool that first responders described as so murky it took several searches to find the body.

The city’s health director confirms the pool passed inspection before it opened last month but closed during the last week of May because the water turned green.

There are a lot of questions about the water.

But the victim’s grandmother, Mara Contreras says she’s more upset with her daughter.

She claims the child’s mother left Mariah in the care of another 16-year-old daughter at the pool without a life vest.

“I think it’s the parents responsibility the mother is supposed to be there with the baby you cannot leave a child, another child 16 years old to watch a baby,” said Contreras.

The city says it will cite the apartment complex for not testing the pool Sunday as well as other possibly health and safety violations.

The property manager has not respond to our questions.