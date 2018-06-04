THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in The Colony thwarted an “attack” by three students outside the high school early this morning.

Police tell us about 2 a.m. they were alerted by Lewisville ISD security, who saw three juveniles on camera near the school.

When officers arrived, the kids ran, leaving behind dozens of rolls of toilet paper along with crates of eggs.

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, the department thanked the students “for their generous donation of toilet paper and eggs for breakfast.”

“We were sorry to see that you ran away before we could thank you in person,” the Facebook post said. “May your life after graduation go better than this prank.”

A supervisor says the toilet paper will be used at the city’s jail. Officers aren’t sure yet what will happen to the eggs.