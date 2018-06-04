  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Berkshire-Hathaway, Ebby Halliday, HomeServices of America, Local TV, real estate, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Ebby Halliday Companies, touted as the largest independently owned residential real estate company in Texas, has been sold to HomeServices of America.

Minneapolis-based HomeServices announced the agreement Monday.

screen shot 2018 05 21 at 6 55 04 pm Done Deal: Ebby Halliday Companies Sold

Ebby Halliday (ebby.com)

Financial terms of the transaction were not released.

Plans for the sale were disclosed last month.

The deal includes Dallas-based Ebby Halliday’s three real estate brands — Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate and Williams Trew Real Estate, plus their affiliated mortgage and title companies.
Founder Ebby Halliday died in 2015 at age 104.

ebby halliday march 2010 cbs 11 package1 Done Deal: Ebby Halliday Companies Sold

Ebby Halliday (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The company she started in 1945, according to a statement announcing the sale, now has about 1,850 agents and staff in 35 offices, with sales volume last year topping $8 billion.
HomeServices is an affiliate of Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s