FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth could be getting ready to spend money on measures meant to prevent a certain type of terrorist attack.

On Tuesday, the city council will vote on whether to buy barriers to stop cars and trucks that could plow into crowds.

Emergency responders are asking for anti-ramming barriers.

The city could have the ability to move them and have them at events that draw big crowds all over town.

The city says it will cost a little more than $181,000 to buy the barriers.

Fort Worth officials point to attacks, like this one in New York City last Halloween.

A driver plowed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path killing eight people and injuring 11 others before being shot by a police officer.

In Fort Worth, the barriers would be used to secure major special events like the Parade of Lights, Stock Show Parade, Cowtown Marathon and Main Street Arts which all attract big crowds.

Fort Worth officials says ramming has become a preferred method of attack because there is no need for specialized training and they are not likely to attract attention in the preparation phase.