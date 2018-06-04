  • CBS 11On Air

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry is defending President Donald Trump’s call to bolster struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants, saying a rash of plant retirements is “alarming” and poses a looming crisis for the nation’s power grid.

Experts disagree and say Trump is attempting to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.

In a speech Monday in Austin, Texas, Perry said coal and nuclear plants “are retiring at an alarming rate that, if unchecked, will threaten our ability to recover from intentional attacks and natural disasters.”

gettyimages 942085300 e1528143913630 Perry Defends Trump Directive On Coal, Nuclear Plants

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry was in attendance for the joint press conference of U.S. President Donald Trump and Baltic Heads of State in the East Room of the White House, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A regional transmission organization that oversees the power grid in 13 eastern and Midwest states said there’s no immediate threat to system reliability.

PJM Interconnection said Trump’s proposal to force electricity sales from coal and nuclear plants would damage markets and be “costly to consumers.

Perry served as Governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

