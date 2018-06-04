ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers selected a California high school right-handed pitcher with the 15th pick of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Cole Winn is 6-2 and 195 pounds.

He is committed to play baseball at TCU but the Rangers believe they will be able to sign him instead.

“Ecstatic,” Rangers scouting director Kip Fagg told MLB.com Monday night. “The three or four times I saw this guy, I thought there was no chance he would get down to the 15th pick. The whole [Rangers Draft room] was ecstatic. We did a lot of work on Cole. Exceptional young man with an exceptional family.”

Winn was 9-0 with a 0.73 ERA as a junior at Silver Creek (Colo.) Longmont High School, MLB.com reported.