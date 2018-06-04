Filed Under:Cole Winn, high school pitcher, Local TV, MLB Draft, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers selected a California high school right-handed pitcher with the 15th pick of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Cole Winn is 6-2 and 195 pounds.

gettyimages 878562560 e1528166768873 Rangers Draft HS Pitcher With 15th Pick Of MLB Draft

Cole Winn #23 of the USA Baseball 18U National Team during the national team trials on August 23, 2017 at Siebert Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

He is committed to play baseball at TCU but the Rangers believe they will be able to sign him instead.

“Ecstatic,” Rangers scouting director Kip Fagg told MLB.com Monday night. “The three or four times I saw this guy, I thought there was no chance he would get down to the 15th pick. The whole [Rangers Draft room] was ecstatic. We did a lot of work on Cole. Exceptional young man with an exceptional family.”

Winn was 9-0 with a 0.73 ERA as a junior at Silver Creek (Colo.) Longmont High School, MLB.com reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s