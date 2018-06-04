WeatherLatest Updates On Rain Moving Across The Metroplex Through Early Monday Afternoon
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a new friend on social media and he lives under the sea.

SpongeBob Squarepants on Friday tagged Johnson in a tweet asking what inspired his nickname.

Johnson on Sunday responded asking exactly what name SpongeBob was referring to –mean “Big Daddy? The Rock? Samoan Thor? and several others.

SpongeBob responded that he earned “one or two cool names” in boating school. He then asked if The Rock could smell what Bob was cooking. The answer: Krabby Patties.

In response to the potential budding “bromance” the WWE tweeted that Spongebob may have BFF competition.

