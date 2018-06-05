ARLINGTON (AP) — Adrian Beltre led off the eighth inning with a tiebreaking homer for the Texas Rangers, who went deep a season-high five times in a 7-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Beltre made it 5-4 when he connected off reliever Lou Trivino (3-1), who then walked Jurickson Profar before Joey Gallo pulled a two-run shot into the right-field seats. It was Gallo’s 16th homer.

Shin-Soo Choo, Robinson Chirinos and Profar also homered for Texas.

Chris Martin (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first big league victory, and Keone Kela struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 14th save — the most in the majors without a blown chance.

It was only the second home run of the season for Beltre, who missed 28 games during two stints on the disabled list because of a left hamstring strain and was playing only his fourth game since being activated. His first homer at home this season was 3,083th career hit, the most among active players.

Khris Davis had an RBI double and scored on Matt Olson’s single in the first for Oakland. Davis hit a solo homer, his 14th, in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Olson’s second RBI single of the game made it 4-2 in the seventh.

Choo stretched his majors-best on-base streak to 21 games with a leadoff walk in the first. His game-tying two-run homer in the seventh gave him a 12-game hitting streak, matching Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon for the longest active in the big leagues.

Chirinos homered on his 34th birthday.

