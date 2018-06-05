  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:drunk, Drunk people, intoxicated, intoxication, Local TV, passed out, Public Intoxication, sleep, Sleeping
(credit: Fulshear Police Department/Facebook)

FULSHEAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – We all know drinking and driving can be deadly, but a Texas woman almost learned the hard way that deciding to ‘sleep it off’ can be just as dangerous… depending on where you doze off.

An officer with the Fulshear Police Department was traveling along FM 1093 when he saw the car in front of him swerve to miss something in the road. Officials say the officer immediately realized that “the object” in the road was a person!

woman passed out in middle of road Cars Buzz Around Woman Passed Out In Middle Of Texas Road

(credit: Fulshear Police Department/Facebook)

The officer runs from his patrol car to check on the woman who apparently decided to take a nap in the middle of the road. She gets to her feet slowly, but then quickly loses her balance and teeters backward.

Police say the man, who was believed to be intoxicated, could be the person who ran their car off the road and got the vehicle stuck in a ditch about 200 yards away.

The unidentified woman was arrested for public intoxication, but luckily her decision to catch a few z’s in the middle of a dark Texas roadway didn’t cost her her life.

Fulshear is about 35 miles west of Houston.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s