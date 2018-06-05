FULSHEAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – We all know drinking and driving can be deadly, but a Texas woman almost learned the hard way that deciding to ‘sleep it off’ can be just as dangerous… depending on where you doze off.

An officer with the Fulshear Police Department was traveling along FM 1093 when he saw the car in front of him swerve to miss something in the road. Officials say the officer immediately realized that “the object” in the road was a person!

The officer runs from his patrol car to check on the woman who apparently decided to take a nap in the middle of the road. She gets to her feet slowly, but then quickly loses her balance and teeters backward.

Police say the man, who was believed to be intoxicated, could be the person who ran their car off the road and got the vehicle stuck in a ditch about 200 yards away.

The unidentified woman was arrested for public intoxication, but luckily her decision to catch a few z’s in the middle of a dark Texas roadway didn’t cost her her life.

Fulshear is about 35 miles west of Houston.