WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say he went into Italy High School with a gun and targeted his victim and her new boyfriend. Today the juvenile suspect in the January shooting is in court.

Prosecutors say the suspect, who was 16-years-old at the time and is not being identified because of his age, targeted and then shot 15-year-old Noelle Jones. Jones had to be airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, but she survived and was released from the hospital a week later.

The teenage shooting suspect, charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, was escorted in the courtroom in shackles and sat with his parents by his side. The judge is hearing witness testimony to decide if he will be charged as an adult.

It was on January 22 when police say the suspect walked into the school cafeteria and opened fire with a .380-caliber handgun. The suspect shot six times, hitting Jones at least once and narrowly missing a male student. Investigators say the suspect targeted the pair because they were dating and he was jealous.

The teenager, who will turn 17-years-old in two days, allegedly sent his father a text apologizing minutes before the shooting.

School surveillance cameras recorded all of the events in the cafeteria.

Before the lunch hour the judge had heard from the lead investigator and a psychologist in the case.