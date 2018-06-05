DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder has announced a new, multi-step program he hopes will make residents feel safer.

During a news conference at City Hall Tuesday morning, Felder called for increased police patrols and new crime watch groups in Buckner Terrace in southeast Dallas and in South Dallas, near the scene of a shooting Sunday, in which five people were shot and injured including a pregnant teenager.

Councilman Felder told dozens of residents and other community members, “This must stop, and we intend to make it stop and make it safer in Buckner Terrace and South Dallas and throughout the city of Dallas.”

Felder appeared with Deputy Dallas Police Chief Avery Moore, who told residents he would like them to join officers on patrols. “Crime is not just police business, it’s everyone’s business. And if we really want to effect change in these areas, we’re going to have to work together to do it.”

Pastor A.D. Smith pointed to crime hot spots right from his parking lot at the Ebenezer Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in the Buckner Terrace neighborhood in Southeast Dallas.

He said students have told him about “candy” or drug houses inside apartments across the street from Skyline High School, where kids get high. “Their eyes are red, very glassy, so you know what’s going on.”

Smith and other members of the community aired their concerns to Councilman Felder and Deputy Chief Moore at the City Hall meeting.

Felder announced the increased police patrols and new crime watch groups would take part in the apartments and townhomes near Skyline High School and in South Dallas near the Juanita Craft Recreation Center, where Sunday’s shooting occurred.

When asked what he thought of the news conference, Smith said, “Something I’ve heard before.”

But he said he’s hopeful after seeing police patrolling last week on bikes and horseback. “Everyone said to me I can sit on my front porch because I see police out here. We feel we can walk to the grocery store now because we feel we’re being protected, but we want some consistency.”

Pastor Smith says city leaders need to know what’s going on. “They need to get it firsthand, the mayor along with the police chief need to join in with us and walk through this community.”