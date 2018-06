White House: Philadelphia Eagles 'Decided To Abandon Their Fans'The White House says the Eagles reached out to reschedule the event after citing that many players would not be in attendance.

LeBron To Be The Cover Athlete For "NBA 2K19" Video GameLeBron James will appear on the cover of "NBA 2K19" as the popular video game franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary. The game will be available to fans on September 7.

Former Sooners Football Player Gets 18 Years Prison For RobberyA former Oklahoma football player has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in his Texas hometown of Waco.

Former NFL QB Oliver Luck To Become New XFL CommissionerFormer NFL quarterback Oliver Luck is leaving his position at the NCAA to become commissioner of the XFL, the second edition of Vince McMahon's football league.