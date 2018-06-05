DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Water seen spewing in downtown Dallas on Tuesday was a test.

According to City of Dallas Trinity Watershed Management, this was a test of the first two pumps at the new Able Stormwater Pump Station which is being built at 615 S. Riverfront Boulevard.

Testing was scheduled for June 4 and 5.

From Chopper 11 water could be seen between the Jefferson and Houston Street Bridges just after 11 a.m.

“Testing represents an important milestone for the construction of the largest of the Dallas stormwater pump stations,” said Sarah Standifer, director of Trinity Watershed Management in a press release. “If the first two pumps meet the testing criteria, the new pumps will be connected and ready for use,” Standifer continued. “This doubles the pumping capacity for Able Pump Station,” she concluded.

Able Pump Station serves an area of 2,685 acres which includes Reunion Boulevard up to Dallas’ Old Red Court House, the IH30 and IH35 corridors, and an area extending up towards Cole Avenue.

According to the release, this system is part of the Dallas Floodway which safeguards and reduces flood risk for people and property — an estimated $13.7 billion in residential and business districts where over 200,000 residents live and work.

Officials say the system should be online in 2019 weather permitting.