by Erin Jones | CBS11
Filed Under:abused cat, Arrest Affidavit, Cat, dallas police, Dexter Harrison, Local TV, Mary Harrison, Murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Northeast Dallas woman accused of murdering her husband is out of jail after posting bond early Tuesday morning.

Mary Harrison, 47, was arrested last Saturday.

mary Affidavit: Dallas Woman Accused Of Killing Husband Was Fearful He Might Hurt Her Or Son

Mary Harrison (Dallas PD)

She told police she shot her husband, Dexter Harrison, 49, because he was abusing their cat. Now, new documents reveal she told police the abuse expanded beyond on the cat.

An arrest affidavit reveals she told police, “she shot her husband after he abused multiple animals in the home. (Two cats and one dog).” Harrison further stated, “he did not directly threaten her or his son but she was fearful he might.”

The arrest affidavit also states what the victim’s son did not witness the shooting, but said he heard the shots. He said Harrison told him to call 911. Police say she then admitted she shot her husband over the phone. Her husband was taken to the hospital where he died.

Harrison does not have an attorney. After posting $100,000 bond, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office reports Harrison will most likely get a leg monitor and be placed on house arrest as she awaits trial.

